Mott the Hoople Bassist Pete Overend Watts Dies at 69

Pete Overend Watts, co-founder of Mott the Hoople, died from cancer on Sunday, according to the BBC. A representative from Angel Air Records told the outlet Watts was a “highly intelligent and witty man who throughout his adult life was both an immensely likeable character and an enigma.” The English bassist was 69.

Mott the Hoople are best known for “All the Young Dudes,” which David Bowie wrote and produced. In 1971, the Royal Albert Hall banned rock and pop performances due to unbridled enthusiasm at one of their concerts. Despite splitting in 1974, Mott the Hoople announced reunion shows in 2009. In 2013, Watts published a hiking memoir called The Man Who Hated Walking.

Bandmate Dale Griffin passed away last year at age 67. Last year, Mott the Hoople appeared on the soundtrack for HBO’s short-lived rock series Vinyl.

