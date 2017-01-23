Shake Shack Just Opened in Century City

January 23, 2017 4:21 PM

Shake Shack officially opened it’s fourth LA location and it’s in the Westfield Century City Mall on the second floor. We want to go to there.

In addition to the Shack classics, the Century City Shack will feature the LA-exclusive Roadside Double, a double Swiss cheeseburger topped with Dijon mustard and onions simmered in bacon and beer.

The Shack will also be spinning up a selection of local frozen custard concretes, including the Beverly Chills (vanilla custard, salted caramel sauce, Compartés dark chocolate chunks, chocolate toffee and malt), Churn of the Century (chocolate custard, peanut butter sauce and Cofax double chocolate donut) and Pie Oh My (vanilla custard and slice of Rucker’s Pie seasonal pie).

We’re gonna need one of each. Thanks!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live