Win Tickets To The NHL All-Star Game And Skills Competition At Staples Center

January 23, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: hockey, NHL, NHL All Star game, Staples Center

Hockey fans! Listen all week to Sasha B reporting the JACK-tivities for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Hockey Game on January 29, including tickets to the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition January 28, and it’s all taking place at Staples Center!

Plus, one Grand Prize Winner will also receive VIP access to the 2017 NHL All-Star Practice!

**Click here to enter online!**

Tickets for NHL Fan Fair are still available at NHL.com/FanFair. Meet NHL players and alumni and get your picture taken with the Stanley Cup.

Official rules

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live