There’s a guy that’s gone viral on this here interwebs because of his amazing skills with meat.

Not THAT meat, ya perv, we’re talking beautiful cuts of juicy steaks that would make Dr. Cranfill cry.

They call him the Sexy Salt Guy, and recently he showed off a steak searing method that has people losing their minds.

He sears steak…with cuts from another piece of steak. It’s mesmorizing.