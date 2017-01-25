Best Florists For Valentine’s Day Flowers In Orange County

A good florist knows their flowers and understands the beauty and sentimental value that flowers can bring. In Orange County, there are a great number of florists who can yield a perfectly arranged bouquet just in time for Valentines’ Day. Show a little heartfelt devotion by getting flowers from these best florists for Valentine’s Day flowers in OC.
 

 
(credit: istockphoto)

(credit: istockphoto)


Pink The Little Flower Shop
18120 Brookhurst St., Suite 53
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
(714) 962-5631
www.pinklittleflowershop.com/

Located in Fountain Valley, Pink The Little Flower Shop has made a name for itself as one of the top local shops for detailed and fresh floral arrangements. Customers who seek gifts from the shop can make requests for flowers to be specifically arranged to fit a personal theme, for example one of the more popular selling items are floral arrangements designed to look like popular characters such as Hello Kitty and Winnie the Pooh. The presiding florist at the shop, Hong, also offers expert advice on which types of flowers to purchase for various events, special occasions and holidays including Valentine’s Day. Another interesting tidbit is you can have florals ordered and prepared the same day for a fast, efficient and satisfying delivery.
 

 
(credit: In Flower)

(credit: In Flower)


In Flower
1050 E. Imperial Highway
Brea, CA 92821
(714) 699-3308
www.inflowerdesign.com

A floral shop that believes in the idea of exceeding expectations, In Flower is one of the highly sought-after floral shops in all of Orange County. In addition to offering personalized flowers with appealing extras such as a surprising touch of an alluring scent or a sentimental note/message, In Flowers has also been feature in Knot Magazineand the IKEA catalog. In Flower addresses the customers’ needs while rendering creative and elegant flower designs within budget. For Valentine’s Day, stop by In Flower to have a floral set-up that will impress him or her.
 

 
(credit: Everyday Flowers)

(credit: Everyday Flowers)


Everyday Flowers
15012 Red Hill Ave., Suite F
Tustin, CA 92780
(714) 259-1381
www.everydayflowers.net

For flowers that give you a bang for your buck and add a little harmonizing beauty to the scene, Everyday Flowers is your first choice for Valentine’s Day. Providing an assortment of curated floral designs, you can pick from the many beautifully orchestrated flowers for your loved one or you can opt to create a design of your own and have them delivered to your unsuspecting Valentine on same day. Everyday Flowers guarantees shipment to any location within Orange County and if you’re feeling especially festive, you can throw in its immensely popular balloon bouquet for good measure.

(Credit: Avante Gardens)

(Credit: Avante Gardens)


Avante Gardens
843 S. State College Blvd., Suite A
Anaheim, CA 92806
(714) 635-4800
www.avantegardens.com

For flowers that defy the realm of standard gift giving, Avante Gardens subscribes to the theory of unique floral arrangements that aim to impress even the most highbrow of customers. Locatedin Anaheim, Avante Gardens offers an extensive array of flowers in everything from scented fragrant flowers to exclusive California home-grown flowers, vase included. With affordable price points to suit a variety of budgets, you can purchase flowers for Valentine’s Day from under $50 to over indulging at $150 or more. Avante Gardens ensures timely delivery service for Valentine’s Day for a number of cities including Anaheim, Fullerton, Brea, Yorba Linda, Garden Grove and Santa Ana.
 

 
(credit: istockphoto)

(credit: istockphoto)


Heavenly Petals
21562 Brookhurst St.
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
(714) 962-6687
www.heavenly-petals.com

If you’re betting on flowers that will amaze your loved one while keeping your budget woes to a bare minimum, Heavenly Petals is the place to search for your perfect gift this Valentine’s Day. Located in Huntington Beach, Heavenly Petals gives customers the advantage by providing dedicated in-house customer services and tailoring your gift to your expectations. With a large inventory of beautiful flowers to choose from, friendly and reassuring customer service and aptly comparable prices, Heavenly Petals is among the top choices for pleasing gifts this Valentine’s Day

Barbara Akowuah is a freelance journalist based in Southern California. As a fashion examiner who is privy to style, Barbara loves to write about fashion and how it relates to the Los Angeles scene. Barbara loves to dish out the latest trends, style tips, and inside scoop. Her work can be found on Examiner.com.
