High Wind Warning Issued For Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Potentially damaging winds will ramp up in Riverside County Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, a high wind warning will remain in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday for the mountains, valleys and San Gorgonio Pass zone, which includes the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs.

Top wind gusts in excess of 75 miles per hour are expected in certain spots in the mountains.

Forecasters said northeast winds would become very strong and widespread during the morning hours and would max out between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. today.

Authorities warned that winds may make driving difficult on the 10 Freeway through the San Gorgonio Pass and on I-15.