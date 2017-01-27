WWE Insiders Pick Royal Rumble 2017

By Chuck Carroll

Who is going to win the Royal Rumble? For the first time in at least a decade there is no clear frontrunner. There are seven or eight viable candidates that could legitimately win this year’s 30-man over-the-top-rope challenge and go on to the main event at WrestleMania. Will Brock Lesnar cost Goldberg his shot at the title? Or will it be vice versa?

Could WWE have tipped its hat Monday night when the show closed with Undertaker staring them both down in the ring signifying this year’s WrestleMania main event? I believe that is a possibility as plans to have a John Cena vs. Undertaker match are reportedly being altered.

Twenty-two names are confirmed for the Royal Rumble match, leaving eight spots open for surprises and blasts from the past. We should see at least a couple WWE NXT entrants pulling double duty after appearing on Takeover the night before. But will one of those unannounced wrestlers actually win the match? Highly unlikely. The winner is among the names already announced.

