Bruce Springsteen Calls Muslim Ban ‘Fundamentally Un-American’

By Amanda Wicks

Bruce Springsteen may have been on Australian territory when he learned about Donald Trump’s executive order banning VISA and green card holders from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for 120 days, but he definitely had something to say about it.

While performing in Adelaide, Springsteen introduced his song “American Land” by saying, “Tonight, we want to add our voices to the thousands of Americans who are protesting at airports around our country the Muslim ban and the detention of foreign nationals and refugees. America is a nation of immigrants and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American.”

Before he and the band launched into the song, he described it as an “immigrant song.”

It’s not the first time he’s voiced dissent over Trump and his policies. Appearing on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast in early January, Springsteen said about the (at the time) president-elect, “I’ve felt disgust before, but never the kind of fear that you feel now.” Lacking A-list names for his inauguration, Trump went so far as to hire a Springsteen cover band to perform, but even they ended up backing out before the event.

Watch Springsteen’s speech below.