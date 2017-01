Due to popular demand, Eric Clapton has added TWO more shows to his run at The Forum.

In addition to playing March 25th & 26th, he will be coming BACK in September on the 15th & 16th.

Tickets for the North American shows presented by Chase will be offered as an advance sale to Chase customers beginning Thursday, February 2nd at Noon EST via www.ticketmaster.com through Friday, February 3rd at 11:59pm EST.

General Public On-Sale will begin Saturday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time.