Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack Headline Las Vegas Hard Rock Festival

The Las Rageous hard rock fest will take place Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, 2017. January 30, 2017 7:54 AM
Filed Under: Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack

By Radio.com Staff

Godsmack and Avenged Sevenfold will headline the first annual Las Rageous festival. Held in downtown Las Vegas, the two-day hard rock fest will take place Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, 2017 with tickets going on sale this Friday, February 3 at 10:00 am PST via the fest’s official website.

Other acts on the bill include Coheed and Cambria, Anthrax, Killswitch Engage, of Mice & Men, The Devil Wears Prada, Breaking Benjamin, Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal, All That Remains and Escape The Fate.

Non-musical activities will include a food truck village and freak show performances.

The event is being held in at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center located on 3rd Street between Carson and Bridger behind the D Hotel.

2-day general admission passes are $99 with 2-day Silver and Gold VIP passes at $299 and $399 respectively.

