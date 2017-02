Hey! The Big Game is this Sunday!

Come hang out with us in LA, we’re giving away lots of free stuff, including some limited edition JACK shirts so you can rep your team during the game. Plus, enter to win our last 65″ TCL 4K Roku TV!

New England Fans come find us at The Garage at 3387 Motor Ave. Los Angeles 90034

Atlanta Fans we’ll be at Banditos Tacos & Tequila at 900 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Los Angeles 90037

We’ll be at both places starting at 3:30pm!

See you there!