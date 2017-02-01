New ‘Adult Milk And Cookies’ Cocktail in Koreatown

by Crystal Zahler

Lock & Key in Koreatown has created the perfect alcoholic dessert drink.

Named after the debut album of the band Joy Divisions, the drink is called “Unknown Pleasures.” It has bourbon mixed with cinnamon, vanilla, brown butter pecan, angostura bitters and sweetened corn milk.

Even our lactose intolerant friends can try this dairy-free drink!

Of course the “milk and cookies” drink wouldn’t be complete without a chewy, house-made cookie and served in a glass milk carton with a red and white striped straw.

Lock & Key has gotten most of its street cred, from being incredibly unique and fun to enter. Patrons have to find the correct doorknob out of several doorknobs in order to go inside.

So if you can figure out which mysterious doorknob it is, you get to try this delicious cocktail inside!