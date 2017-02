by Tamara Hill

Disneyland’s brand new hidden restaurant 21 Royal offers a new exclusive private dinner that will cost you an enchanting $15,000.

The one of a kind private dinner gets you and 11 guest of your choice a seven-course dinner including wine and dessert. The $15,000 fee also includes park admission for everyone, valet service and tips.

So go big or go home and reserve a dinner party at 21 Royal for a one of a kind luxurious experience.