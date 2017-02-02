Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts This Month

February 2, 2017 11:22 AM

by Tamara Hill

Just when you’ve been working so hard to get that summer body- Krispy Kreme decides to give out free donuts.

Krispy Kreme released two new coffee blends that are designed to complement its Original Glazed Doughnut. The new brew has two pure blends that are 100 percent Arabica beans.

According to a press release the new Smooth brew is a subtle, easy drink and the Rich brew is a more bold experience which are both available nationwide.

So how exactly do you get the free doughnuts?

February 6 through February 28 any customer who purchases one of the two coffee blends will receive a free Original Glazed Doughnut!

Can’t go wrong with that!

