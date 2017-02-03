Listen to Linkin Park’s New Piano Ballad

By Radio.com Staff

Linkin Park took to social media to tease new music this afternoon (Feb 3).

The band tweeted a video of Mike Shinoda playing the piano. The vocals are barely audible, but the phrase “holding on” is repeated throughout the short clip. It remains to be seen if the track continues its sparse arrangement or if this is simply the intro to something grander.

If the track is indeed a preview of Linkin Park’s new studio album, it stands in stark contrast to 2014’s The Hunting Party, which featured a much heavier rock sound.

Check out the new music preview below.

