The New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailer Uses Fleetwood Mac

By Brian Ives

Guardians of the Galaxy‘s director James Gunn keeps his streak of using classic ’70s songs with the latest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 . The new trailer premiered today.

One day after the 40th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac’s classic Rumours, the new trailer uses one of the album’s biggest hits “The Chain.”

Gunn shared an extended version of the film’s Super Bowl spot on his Facebook page; soon after that, he shared a new poster for the film, that will resonate with anyone who used to make mixtapes during the ’70s and ’80s glory era of cassettes.

The soundtrack to the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, filled with classic ’70s songs, including Blue Suede’s “Hooked on a Feeling,” David Bowie’s “Moonage Daydream” and the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” was a surprise hit, and was certified platinum.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is due in theaters on May 5, 2017.