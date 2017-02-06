Study Shows Ice Cream For Breakfast May Improve Mental Performance

by Crystal Zahler

Little kids everywhere, and adults (who are we kidding) can celebrate because a study has proven that ice cream in the morning can be beneficial for the brain!

The study published on Japan’s Excite News, compared giving people ice cream in the morning to giving them a glass of cold water, and although the cold water did stimulate the brain, ice cream had a much higher effect as far reaction time and being able to process information better!

May not be so bad to wake up and pop open a carton of cookies ‘n cream to munch on!

Seriously, with all these studies, everything in life is just turning out to be good for us!

What else are they going to prove, that eating pizza can help you lose weight?

Because ultimately, that’d be the dream.