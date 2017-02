by Tamara Hill

Just when you thought internet purchases couldn’t get any crazier a one of a kind Flaming Hot Cheetos shaped like Harambe the Gorilla has sold for a mighty $99,900 on eBay.

Harambe was a gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo who was shot and killed in May of 2016 because a child had fallen into his enclosure.

After receiving 132 bids the California based seller ended the auction early Tuesday morning (February 7).

Hope the buyer enjoys his $99,900 collectible Flaming Hot Cheetos.