Michael Bolton’s Valentine’s Day Special is Out of Control

By Amanda Wicks

Michael Bolton knows how to make fun of himself, as evidenced by his collaboration with The Lonely Island on “Jack Sparrow,” and now he’s back for a whole new round of ridiculous with Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special. The Netflix special, produced by The Lonely Island, premieres today (February 7th).

Related: Happy Tax Season: Michael Bolton Croons a Love Letter to the IRS on ‘Last Week Tonight’

The special finds Bolton poking fun at his image. “I believe in two things. One, ghosts and two, there’s somebody out there for everyone,” he says in the trailer. And for those who are a fan of “Jack Sparrow,” Bolton even performs a sexy version of it at the piano.

But Bolton isn’t alone in his adventures of love. A host of big names show up to help him celebrate his favorite romantic holiday, including Sarah Silverman, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg as, who else, Kenny G.

“Spend the evening with the world’s greatest lover,” the special’s tag reads.