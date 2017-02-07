Starbucks is bringing back Three Molten Chocolate Beverages for Valentine’s Day

February 7, 2017 2:19 PM

by Tamara Hill

Chocolate lovers get ready to drink your hearts out!

Starbucks is spreading the love early for Valentine’s Day with the return of three Molten Chocolate Beverages.

Starting today (February 7) choose from three delectable drinks, Molten Chocolate Latte, Molten Chocolate Frappuccino and Molten Hot Chocolate. Each beverage has coffee and chocolate topped with infused whipped cream and espresso mocha drizzle.

Too bad these chocolatey beverages will only be available until Valentine’s Day. So make sure you fulfill that sweet tooth with these chocolate molten delights.

 

