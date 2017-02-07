Sting to Receive Prestigious Swedish Award, Polar Music Prize

By Annie Reuter

Sting is the latest artist to be honored with one of Sweden’s top music awards. He and saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter have been named the 2017 Polar Music Prize Laureates. The news was announced today (Feb. 7), at Stockholm City Hall by Alfons Karabuda, chairman of the Prize committee.

Both Sting and Shorter will accept their awards from His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden at a gala ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall on June 15.

“I still maintain a childlike curiosity about music, along with a sense that I constantly need to work at it,” Sting said in a statement. “So to be recognized in this way is truly meaningful. I am looking forward to coming to Sweden in June for this special evening.”

Previous Polar Music Prize winners include Elton John, Ray Charles, Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Peter Gabriel, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, B.B. King, Emmylou Harris, Yo-Yo Ma, Patti Smith, Quincy Jones, Paul McCartney, Burt Bacharach, Max Martin and Bruce Springsteen, among others.