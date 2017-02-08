Largest IKEA In The U.S. Opens In Burbank

By Sarah Carroll
The largest IKEA in the country opens today (Feb. 8) and it’s right here in the Los Angeles-area!
The new Burbank store is located at 600 IKEA Way and boasts 456,000 square feet of awesomeness including a larger restaurant.
IKEA has tons of freebies for those wanting to celebrate the big day.
The first 26 adults in line this morning for the grand opening will score a free LANDSKRONA sofa. The next 100 customers will be rewarded with a free POÄNG armchair. Other giveaways include gift cards and vouchers for the enormous new restaurant.
The new IKEA Burbank opens at 9 a.m., but people began lining up as early as 6 a.m.