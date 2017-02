by Trishia Ybarreche

Have you ever looked at a chicken breast and thought, ‘I should make this into pizza!’ No? It’s okay, Jack didn’t even think of this one! KFC has released the chizza being served at select KFC store locations.

Basically it’s a big fried chicken breast, layered with yummy pizza toppings like pizza sauce, ham, pineapple chunks, mozzarella and topped with the signature KFC cheese sauce! All baked to yummy perfection!

Are you down for this chizza deal?