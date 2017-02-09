Name a Cockroach After Your Ex For Valentine’s Day

by Crystal Zahler

For some Valentine’s Day is full of romance, hearts, flowers, and chocolate. For others it may not be so fun, especially if you just broke up with someone.

So here’s an idea! You can name a cockroach after your ex!

For a $10 donation, you can name a Madagascan Hissing Cockroach from the Bronx Zoo in New York City whatever you would like.

Don’t worry you can do this from anywhere, not just NYC. You’ll get an online certificate, which you can print out and burn or send to your ex, your choice.

There are also a few premium options, like for $35 you also get a stuffed animal cockroach, and for $50 you get all of that and chocolate!

All of the cockroach donations go towards the health and upkeep of the zoo’s animals, so it’ll make you feel good about giving back too.

Whether you have sweet or spicy intentions, this is bound to make your V-Day a memorable one!