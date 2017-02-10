Jamiroquai Drops New Track ‘Cloud 9’

"Get in the car, stick it on the radio and just drive," Jay Kay says. February 10, 2017 6:09 AM
Filed Under: jamiroquai

By Robyn Collins

After a seven year break, Jamiroquai announced a new project, Automatonand today, they dropped the second track from the record, “Cloud 9.”

“’Cloud 9′ is a song that’s written in the style that I hope people know us for and are familiar with,” Jay Kay said in a press release. “It’s a song that if anyone that has been jilted and yet found love somewhere else will no doubt relate to. Can’t wait for you to hear it – get in the car stick it on the radio and just drive.”

Automaton will be released March 31.

Listen below.

