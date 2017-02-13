Linkin Park Share New Album Cover

By Radio.com Staff

Linkin Park have shared the cover artwork for their seventh studio album.

Earlier today the band revealed the first single from that release is titled “Heavy,” and features guest vocals from Kiiara.

The cover features children playing in the surf at golden hour. No title or release date has been given at this time.

Check out Linkin Park’s new album cover below.