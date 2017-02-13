Spend Valentine’s Day at The Museum of Broken Relationships

by Crystal Zahler

Attention single ladies and gentlemen (or anyone that’s not so fond of Valentine’s Day) there’s an event in LA that’s perfect for you!

The Museum of Broken Relationships in Hollywood is hosting an Anti-Valentine’s Day bash on February 14th from 7-9pm!

You’ll be able to adventure around the whole museum to see all of the exhibits but there will be even more! Food trucks of Pico House and The NoMad Truck variety will be around so you can purchase a bite to eat, and we can’t forget the cash bar!

Tickets are about $30 which includes the museum and one complimentary drink to get you started.

Our favorite part of the whole night though, is the fact that a DJ will be spinning anti-love songs all night long!

If you’re feeling the need to vent about a relationship (broken or not) they will also have a ‘wall o’ break-ups’ where attendees can “offer testimonials of lost love.”

Feel free to go alone or even bring a date if you’re brave enough! Grab a ticket here and enjoy the most Anti-Valentine’s Day ever!

(This event is 21 and over.)