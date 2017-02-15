Disneyland Sets May 27 Opening Date For ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Attraction

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — Disneyland Wednesday announced a May 27 opening date for its “Guardians of the Galaxy” attraction in the Disney California Adventure park.

“Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!” will feature characters from the movie based on a Marvel comic book series.

Visitors will “help Rocket bust his pals out of the Collector’s Fortress,” according to Disneyland’s blog.

The attraction will also include “randomized ride experiences complete with all-new visional and audio effects and music inspired by the popular film soundtracks,” according to Disney.

The attraction will take over a space previously used for the “Tower of Terror” ride — a decision that has rankled some “Tower of Terror” devotees.