Lucky Charms Oatmeal Is A Real Product Being Sold Right Now

by Crystal Zahler

Oatmeal is usually the plain-jane of breakfast foods, but not anymore!

General Mills is bringing us Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch oatmeal. Lucky Charms will even have mini marshmallows!

You won’t only have sweeter, tastier oatmeal, but also a more colorful one. As always though, there’s a down side. These cereals turned oatmeals are being released in… wait for it… Canada. Hopefully they’ll join us here in the states soon!

Seriously though, what does Canada have that we don’t have?