Museum of Ice Cream is Coming to Los Angeles

by Crystal Zahler

The Museum of Ice Cream will be in Los Angeles next month, according to LA Magazine!

After a month long pop-up in New York last summer, the experience comes to the west coast, finally.

Creators, 24 year old, Maryellis Bunn and her boyfriend, 36 year old Manish Vora knew to skip the ice cream fun facts and instead bring you fun and sweet backdrops for all of your selfie needs!

From a sprinkle-filled pool to being able to suck helium out of balloons, the museum’s time in New York was all of our childhood dreams come to life!

There was also a chocolate themed room and an ice cream scoop see-saw inside the gift shop! Is this real life?

Having fun and eating ice cream is on our agenda this weekend. What's on yours? #museumoficecream #MOIC A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on Dec 16, 2016 at 4:35pm PST

A taste experiment was even done by a biomedical engineer, where a ”miracle berry” would alter the taste of a slice of lemon from sour to sweet!

No guarantees that the Ice Cream Museum here will have the same rooms or interactive features, but we don’t think it’ll disappoint!

As far as where, the only hint is from a post on Indeed for a job listing in the Venice or Santa Monica area.

Until then, check out the pool of pretty but artificial little plastic sprinkles.

Sending love to you all on this special day! #happyvalentinesday #museumoficecream #MOIC A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:19pm PST

Perfect for the ultimate sweet selfie backdrop!