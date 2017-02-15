The Famous Cronut Is Officially Coming to LA

by Crystal Zahler

The inventor of the Cronut is bring his very first sit-down restaurant to LA!

Dominique Ansel the creator of the Cronut will have a restaurant with cocktails, brunch, special dinner hours and of course a weekend bakery with tons of yummy sweet treats!

According to The LA Times, Ansel is happy to be able to focus more on savory items since he has been so focused on pastries in the past few years.

The idea of a sit down spot for Ansel, is that patrons will be able to see the process behind the food and not just walk off with a pastry after waiting in a ridiculously long line.

Although the location hasn’t been announced yet, where ever it ends up, we plan to be first in line!