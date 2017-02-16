Best Activities To Do This Weekend – February 17

The weekend is officially here! The excitement is enough to help finish out strong, but if you aren’t properly prepared, you might find yourself all worked up with no where to go. For Angelenos, weeding through the calendars can be taxing, so much in fact, that it’s easy to get overwhelmed by so many options. But, do not despair. The following is a look into the best activities to ensure your weekend is fun.



Friday, February 16





Vineland Drive In

443 Vineland Ave.

City of Industry, CA 91746

www.vinelanddriveintheater.com 443 Vineland Ave.City of Industry, CA 91746 When it comes to Americana, it doesn’t get more essential then a night at the drive-in move theatre. With the conventional movie-going experience now shifting to 3-D, plush seating, and cutting edge sound, there is something incredibly charming about pulling into a parking stall and watching a double-feature on a Friday night. As one of the few remaining drive-in experiences in Southern California, the Vineland Drive In continues to show doubles of the latest Hollywood blockbusters while still providing the ambiance of old. Guests can still cruise over to the concession stand to score a box of Red Vines and a bucket of popcorn, before adjusting the sound on their car stereos and settling in for the night. Check the listings online for the latest features and showtimes.



Saturday, February 17





Visit “Pop For The People: Roy Litchenstein In LA”

Skirball Cultural Center

700 Exposition Park Dr,

Los Angeles, CA 90037

www.skirball.org Skirball Cultural Center700 Exposition Park Dr,Los Angeles, CA 90037 While many associate Andy Warhol as the principal figure of the Pop Art movement, Roy Litchenstein is widely regarded as an essential contributor to the genre. His tongue-in-cheek tone throughout his work helped to get people to look at the word around them from an artistic perspective. Drawing his inspiration from comics, advertisements, and children’s books, Litchestein would go on to create timeless pieces on unconventional canvases like paper plates and shopping bags. A collection of his essential works is on display at the Skirball Cultural Center, but the exhibit is rounding out it’s final weeks. This is your chance to see an influential figure in modern art up close and personal. Challenging the conventional pomp and circumstance of high culture, Litchenstein made art approachable. Don’t miss this unique look at an important American artist.





Air + Style

Exposition Park

700 Exposition Park Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90037

www.airandstyle.com Exposition Park700 Exposition Park Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90037 The California version of the Austrian single jump competition is a winning combination of equal parts music festival and action sports theatrics. With Shaun White at the helm, the annual Air + Style event returns to Exposition Park with arguably its most ambitious line up to date. Featuring headlining performances from Major Lazer, Flume, YG, Atmosphere, Chromeo, Vince Staples and TV On The Radio to name a few, the concert will help augment the drama as an international field of riders jockey for rank. With participants from Norway, Sweden, Austria, Japan, China, France, Switzerland, Canada, and guys like Brandon Davis and Kyle Mack representing the home team, there will be fireworks on both the giant jump and the concert main stage.



Sunday, February 18





LA Cookie Con

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S. Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 741-1151

www.lacookiecon.com Los Angeles Convention Center1201 S. Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90015(213) 741-1151 It might seem plainly niche, but both the 2015 and the 2016 installments of Cookie Con were not only glowing successes, they were both capacity events. The demand for the event has become so real that the convention producers had to move the event to the Los Angeles Convention Center, a space more than four times larger than in year’s past. Billed as the biggest baking and pastry convention on the West Coast, Cookie Con not only boasts hundreds of vendors but also touts celebrity cred with everyone from Duff Goldman (Cakemasters) to Ken Jeong on hand all in the name of baked treats. While industry tools and demos will be in the building, the draw naturally is going to be the endless array of samples. See what all the fuss is about and score a healthy dose of snacks.



