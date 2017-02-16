Black Rabbit Rose, A Magic Theater & Bar Now Open in Hollywood

February 16, 2017 3:23 PM

by Crystal Zahler

Black Rabbit Rose, a new magic theater and bar just opened in Hollywood!

What used to be Butchers & Barbers, has now been turned into half bar, half magic, all thanks to the Houston Brothers.

Thursday through Saturday will be nights with ticketed shows, but afterwards, Black Rabbit Rose will open up into a bigger bar with spontaneous performances throughout the night! Magician Rob Zabrecky will perform, along with illusionists, burlesque dancers and all kinds of other performers!

For you foodies, there’s also Chinese-Thai food next door! You could have pad thai or shui mai dumplings in front of you in a just minutes.

Magic, food, and drinks in LA? Can’t beat that!

Black Rabbit Rose is open Tuesday to Saturday and located right next to 2 other Houston Brother owned bars: No Vacancy and Dirty Laundry. Perfect spot in LA for a fun night of bar-hopping!

Black Rabbit Rose is located at 1719 N. Hudson Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90028

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Listen Live