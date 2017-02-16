Black Rabbit Rose, A Magic Theater & Bar Now Open in Hollywood

by Crystal Zahler

Black Rabbit Rose, a new magic theater and bar just opened in Hollywood!

What used to be Butchers & Barbers, has now been turned into half bar, half magic, all thanks to the Houston Brothers.

Thursday through Saturday will be nights with ticketed shows, but afterwards, Black Rabbit Rose will open up into a bigger bar with spontaneous performances throughout the night! Magician Rob Zabrecky will perform, along with illusionists, burlesque dancers and all kinds of other performers!

For you foodies, there’s also Chinese-Thai food next door! You could have pad thai or shui mai dumplings in front of you in a just minutes.

Magic, food, and drinks in LA? Can’t beat that!

Black Rabbit Rose is open Tuesday to Saturday and located right next to 2 other Houston Brother owned bars: No Vacancy and Dirty Laundry. Perfect spot in LA for a fun night of bar-hopping!

Black Rabbit Rose is located at 1719 N. Hudson Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90028