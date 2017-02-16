Getting Married At Taco Bell Is A Real Thing

by Crystal Zahler

Taco Bell’s Las Vegas Cantina location has a wedding chapel where couples can actually go to get married.

For now, it’s part of a contest, where you submit a short video or picture that explains how Taco Bell fits into your love story. If you win you’d get an all-expense paid trip to Vegas and be the first couple married at Taco Bell! How cute!

But don’t worry! If you don’t win or aren’t engaged yet, anyone will be able to get hitched at Taco Bell starting this summer for $600. Complete with a Taco 12 pack, a sauce packet garter, bow-tie, bouquet and a private reception area for 15 of your friends and family. Can’t forget the Cinnabon Delights cake too!

Bonus: You’ll leave with matching “Just Married” t-shirts!