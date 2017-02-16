Styx, REO Speedwagon, Don Felder Announce Summer Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

REO Speedwagon and STYX, along with guest Don Felder—formerly of the Eagles—will join forces for the “United We Rock” U.S. summer tour, kicking off in Ridgefield, WA on June 20.

Pre-sales begin Tuesday, February 21 at 12:00 pm local time, through Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 pm local time. Visit each band’s official site for VIP packages and ticket pre-sales. General on-sale begins on Friday, February 24 at 10:00 am local time. For more information on tickets visit livenation.com.

“I called up Tommy Shaw last summer and we were both thinking the same thing: let’s get the boys together, make some music, and have some fun,” said Kevin Cronin in a release. “REO Speedwagon and Styx together is a headfirst plunge into the fountain of youth, an unstoppable force of nature. Add the amazing Don Felder to the mix and it’s a thundering slam dunk!”

“United We Rock” tour dates: (Date/City/Venue/Closing Act)

6/20 Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre – REO Speedwagon

6/21 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre – STYX

6/23 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion – STYX

6/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre – REO Speedwagon

6/25 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre – REO Speedwagon

6/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre – REO Speedwagon

6/29 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center – STYX

7/1 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STYX

7/18 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp. – REO Speedwagon

7/19 West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre – STYX

7/20 Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place – STYX

7/22 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre – STYX

7/23 Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre – STYX

7/25 Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre – REO Speedwagon

7/27 Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center- STYX

7/29 Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – REO Speedwagon

7/30 Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion – STYX

8/11 Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Ctr. for the Arts – REO Speedwagon

8/12 Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center – STYX

8/13 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live – REO Speedwagon

8/15 Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion – STYX

8/16 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – STYX

*8/18 Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Events Center- STYX/REO Speedwagon only

8/19 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center – REO Speedwagon

8/20 Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion – REO Speedwagon

8/22 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center – STYX