Incubus’ Drop New Lyric Video for ‘Nimble Bastard’

By Robyn Collins

Alt-rock band Incubus just shared the lyric video for their new track “Nimble Bastard.”

The band tells Billboard the track “was born of my fascination and loving envy for a couple of people in my life who have this kind of amazing adaptability. If they’re at their lowest point, they just bounce back and learn these incredible lessons from being knocked down.”

Incubus is scheduled to release their eighth studio album, 8, on April 21st and will also launch their North American co-headlining tour, their first since 2015, with Jimmy Eat World and Judah & The Lion beginning in July.

Incubus and Jimmy Eat World 2017 tour dates:

July 6 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheater –

July 7 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

July 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 15 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

July 16 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods

July 18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 19 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 20 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 23 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 26 – Burgettstown, PA @ Key Bank Pavilion

July 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 30 – Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

August 1 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 2 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere at Champions Square

August 4 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 5 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater

August 6 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

August 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 11 – Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre

August 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

August 16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 18 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

August 19 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

October 3 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre