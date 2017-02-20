After a 20 year absence from Disneyland® Park, The Main Street Electrical Parade is back for a limited time and Jack FM has your tickets to check it out!

Be caller 93 to 866-931-JACK when you hear the cue to call and you’ll win a 4-pack of Disneyland® Park tickets to join Jack FM on March 10 and experience all the lights and the familiar sounds of The Main Street Electrical Parade from our exclusive viewing location!

Keep listening for your next chance to see The Main Street Electrical Parade before it “glows” away.

All attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to restrictions and changes without notice. As to Disney properties/artwork © Disney.