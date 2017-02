by Trishia Ybarreche

With the new Lego Batman Movie being released this month, Siri has received a Batman makeover in which Siri is now a secret BatComputer!

As shared on Mashable, “The gimmick works if you say “Hey ‘Puter” or “Hey Computer.”

When you do, Siri will respond with a handful of Batman-appropriate responses like, “how can I help you, Lego Batman” and “Welcome home, sir. FYI, Robin is trying on costumes in the Batcave again.”