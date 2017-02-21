Southern California Is Getting A Cracker Barrel

February 21, 2017 9:48 AM

by Crystal Zahler

Southern comfort food is finally coming to the west coast! After declining to expand this way many times, Cracker Barrel is finally opening up in Victorville.

Even though we don’t have an opening date, the city of Victorville posted their plans for the novelty restaurant to show their excitement.

May not be as close as some of us would like, but we aren’t complaining. Road-trip to Vegas, pit stop at Cracker Barrel for some vintage candy and southern comfort food and we’ll be on our way.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Listen Live