Southern California Is Getting A Cracker Barrel

by Crystal Zahler

Southern comfort food is finally coming to the west coast! After declining to expand this way many times, Cracker Barrel is finally opening up in Victorville.

Even though we don’t have an opening date, the city of Victorville posted their plans for the novelty restaurant to show their excitement.

May not be as close as some of us would like, but we aren’t complaining. Road-trip to Vegas, pit stop at Cracker Barrel for some vintage candy and southern comfort food and we’ll be on our way.