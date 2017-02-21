Steve Irwin’s Son Is A Mini-Steve on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

By Trishia Ybarreche

Steve Irwin is the famous crocodile hunter who sadly passed away in 2006 after being struck by a stingray. However, after his death his family continued their journey with the support of their friendly animals and friends which guided his son Robert Irwin to the mini-Steve that he is today.

Robert appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’, which included many different guests star animals; that of course creeped Jimmy out! Robert on the other hand, handled all of them like a champ! He even showed passion in every animal’s detail and characteristics.

Robert really did follow his father’s footsteps!

The Irwin family will be hosting a fundraiser in Los Angeles in May, with tickets on sale now. Click here to purchase.