By Sarah Carroll

We all have special talents…some just happen to be more strange than others!

Japanese student Satoyuki Fujimara recently set the Guinness World Record for most finger snaps in one minute.

He pulled off 296 snaps in 60 seconds, smashing the previous record of 278. A Guinness judge and two professional sound engineers certified the result.

Fujimara learned his snapping technique from his mother when he was a teeenager.

Watch him break the record below: