Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ Gets Bluegrass Treatment

By Robyn Collins

Nirvana front man, the late Kurt Cobain, would’ve been 50 years old this week.

The band’s groundbreaking album, Nevermind, turned 25 last year.

The singer did play his tunes with some blues and folk vibes on the MTV’s Unplugged in 1993, but he might have been surprised to hear banjos and mandolins on his epic songs.

Related: Watch 1000 Musicians Play Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Alabama-based bluegrass quartet Iron Horse has reimagined 11 tracks from Nevermind on their Pickin’ on Nirvana: A Bluegrass Tribute Featuring Iron Horse, which includes Nirvana classics like “All Apologies,” “Come As You Are” and “In Bloom.”

Other bands in the “Pickin’ On” series include the Beatles, Bob Dylan and Metallica.

The album will be released April 22 on vinyl for this year’s Record Store Day.

Here’s the complete tracklist for Pickin’ on Nirvana:

1. “All Apologies”

2. “About a Girl”

3. “In Bloom”

4. “Polly”

5. “Drain You”

6. “Pennyroyal Tea”

7. “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle”

8. “Come As You Are”

9. “Sappy”

10. “On a Plain”

11. “Dumb”