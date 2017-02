America’s Premier 80’s Concert Tour is coming to the Greek Theatre and The Pacific Amphitheatre this Summer!

Retro Futura Tour 2017 featuring Howard Jones, The English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English, Paul Young and Katrina and The Waves.

Greek Theatre on Tuesday, July 18th.

The Pacific Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 19th.

Tickets go on sale starting March 4th at 10am.

Click here to purchase!