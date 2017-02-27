Top Mannequin Challenge Posts

The mannequin challenge took over pop culture and continues to be a pop-culture phenomenon. From Ellen Degeneres at the White House to randoms across Instagram, we’ve narrowed down the best ones.





1.) Ellen Degeneres, Bill Gates, Michael Jordan And Medal Of Honor Recipients At The White House Easily one of the best Mannequin Challenges happened after President Obama’s last Medal of Honor ceremonies. Tom Hanks, Ellen Degeneres, Bill Gates, Michael Jordan, and some of the world’s top celebrities made history inside the White House. There were a few blinks here and there, but the star-studded performance tops them all.





2.) Cleveland Cavaliers At The White House You know when LeBron James gets involved that it’s big. Well, The Cleveland Cavaliers visited the White House and did the Mannequin Challenge with the First Lady in November of 2016 and it was outstanding. Of course, like other more star studded challenges, the real song wasn’t being played, but they tuned it up with classical music instead.





3.) When A Workout Becomes A Challenge To Stay Still With guys hanging upside down, people holding others above them, and other gym rats in contortionist positions, this is definitely one for the books. You have to respect the complexity of it. We guarantee if you tried this at home, it wouldn’t be so easy to keep these positions in place.





4.) Hillary Clinton & Staff Aboard Campaign Plane During her Presidential bid in 2016, Hillary Clinton participated in the Mannequin Challenge along with her staff, some press, and even former President Bill Clinton made an appearance.





5.) The Incredible James Corden Let’s face it: anything James Corden is involved in is incredible. The funnyman took advantage of the pop-culture phenomenon with his staff backstage and what results is great. Go backstage, and see people frozen in time!

