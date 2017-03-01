15 Most Interesting Bands & Acts To Follow On Instagram

Let’s face it: Instagram has become quite busy lately. You want to follow almost everyone with great photos. If you’re a music fanatic, you undoubtedly want to follow your favorite bands, right? Well, we’ve narrowed down the most interesting band’s Instagram accounts.
https://www.instagram.com/mumfordandsons/
1.) Mumford & Sons
1.) Mumford & Sons
https://www.instagram.com/beyonce/
2.) Beyonce
2.) Beyonce
https://www.instagram.com/blobtower/
3.) Bon Iver
3.) Bon Iver
https://www.instagram.com/ladygaga/
4.) Lady Gaga
4.) Lady Gaga
https://www.instagram.com/smashingpumpkins/
5.) The Smashing Pumpkins
5.) The Smashing Pumpkins
https://www.instagram.com/chvrches/
6.) Chvrches
6.) Chvrches
https://www.instagram.com/theheadandtheheart/
7.) The Head And The Heart
7.) The Head And The Heart
https://www.instagram.com/coldplay
8.) Coldplay
8.) Coldplay
https://www.instagram.com/thatgirlbishop/
9.) Bishop Briggs
9.) Bishop Briggs
https://www.instagram.com/u2
10.) u2
10.) u2
hthttps://www.instagram.com/paulmccartney/
11.) Paul McCartney
11.) Paul McCartney
https://www.instagram.com/theofficialsting/
12.) Sting
12.) Sting
https://www.instagram.com/foofighters/
13.) Foo Fighters
13.) Foo Fighters
https://www.instagram.com/springsteen/
14.) Bruce Springsteen
14.) Bruce Springsteen
https://www.instagram.com/the_xx_/
15.) The XX
15.) The XX