15 Most Interesting Bands & Acts To Follow On Instagram

March 1, 2017 9:30 PM
Let’s face it: Instagram has become quite busy lately. You want to follow almost everyone with great photos. If you’re a music fanatic, you undoubtedly want to follow your favorite bands, right? Well, we’ve narrowed down the most interesting band’s Instagram accounts.
 

 
https://www.instagram.com/mumfordandsons/
1.) Mumford & Sons
 

 
https://www.instagram.com/beyonce/
2.) Beyonce
 

 
https://www.instagram.com/blobtower/
3.) Bon Iver
 

 
https://www.instagram.com/ladygaga/
4.) Lady Gaga
 

 
https://www.instagram.com/smashingpumpkins/
5.) The Smashing Pumpkins
 

 
https://www.instagram.com/chvrches/
6.) Chvrches
 

 
https://www.instagram.com/theheadandtheheart/
7.) The Head And The Heart
 

 
https://www.instagram.com/coldplay
8.) Coldplay
 

 
https://www.instagram.com/thatgirlbishop/
9.) Bishop Briggs
 

 
https://www.instagram.com/u2
10.) u2
 

 
hthttps://www.instagram.com/paulmccartney/
11.) Paul McCartney
 

 
https://www.instagram.com/theofficialsting/
12.) Sting
 

 
https://www.instagram.com/foofighters/
13.) Foo Fighters
 

 
https://www.instagram.com/springsteen/
14.) Bruce Springsteen
 

 
https://www.instagram.com/the_xx_/
15.) The XX
 

 
