Join Us For The Jack FM NASCAR Stick Up At Auto Club Speedway In Fontana

Ladies and Gentlemen… start your engines! It’s the return of the Jack FM NASCAR Stick Up!

Starting Saturday, March 11, at 8AM, the first 200 cars* to line up at the starting line at Auto Club Speedway (9300 Cherry Ave, Fontana, 92335), and let a Sticker Pimp slap a Jack FM sticker on your car, will receive a Jack FM JACK FM Hula Girl, Moist Towelettes, a JACK FM License Plate frame and a pair of tickets to the NASCAR Xfinity Series NXS 300 at Auto Club Speedway on Saturday, March 25!

Here comes 3 days of heart pounding NASCAR action. The action begins Friday, March 24, with three intense group knockout rounds of NASCAR qualifying at the 5.11 Tactical Pole Day. The drivers face off on Saturday, March 25, at the NASCAR Xfinity Series NXS 300. And finally, on March 26, NASCAR’s best go head to head in the weekend’s final showdown – The Auto Club 400 NASCAR Monster Cup series race! Plus, celebrate 20 years of flat out and five wide at Auto Club Speedway’s 20th Anniversary track reunion with all kinds of fun activities.

Tickets and info at AutoClubSpeedway.com.