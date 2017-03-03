This is How Metallica & Lady Gaga’s GRAMMY Performance Should Have Sounded

By Radio.com Staff

Metallica have released video footage from their 59th GRAMMYs dress rehearsal with Lady Gaga to show fans how the performance should have sounded before James Hetfield’s mic cable was accidentally unplugged by a stagehand.

Related: Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Selling His 1968 Jaguar

The band posted video today showing the band performing with Gaga in front of thousands of empty Staples Center seats. As fans will hear, the rehearsal audio was flawless. They posted the following note: