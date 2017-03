By Sarah Carroll

We could live for 200 years and still not be as talented as Elha Nympha.

TheĀ 12-year-old from the Philippines was recently featured on Steve Harvey’s talent show, Little Big Shots, and she absolutely slayed a cover of Sia’s “Chandelier.”

This isn’t Nympha’s first rodeo. She previously won Philippine’s version of The Voice Kids.

Watch her jaw-dropping performance below!