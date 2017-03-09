Best Parades And Celebrations For St. Patrick’s Day In Los Angeles

St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching and the excitement is growing. While St. Patrick’s Day falls a work day, fear not, because there are plenty of parades and other Irish celebrations planned. Angelenos can get their green on regardless! Check out these great ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Los Angeles this year.





Date: March 18, 2017 The Queen Mary will be among one of the locations celebrating St. Patrick's Day this year. Back again this year, the Shamrock 'N Roll is an annual tradition. From 6pm to 1am, there will be a lineup of live entertainment that is sure to get you dancing. Live music from the likes of Hoist the Colors, California Celts and Craic Haus will be on hand on the Promenade Deck. Revelers will get to eat traditional and modern Irish food, take part in pub games and trivia contests and drink from a full bar at each venue.





Date: March 11, 2017 at 11am Hermosa Avenue and 10th StreetHermosa Beach, CADate: March 11, 2017 at 11am Hermosa Beach will be helping people celebrate St. Patrick’s Day again this year with their annual parade. Experience a bit of Irish spirit as over marching bands, bagpipers, floats, cars dressed in green, horses and festive dogs from the Irish Setters Club of Southern California make their way down the route. Over 100 local businesses, organizations and school marching bands will take part in this event. The parade starts at the staging area near City Hall on Valley Drive, makes a left onto Pier Avenue and ends at the corner of Hermosa Avenue and 10th Street.





Date: March 11, 2017 from 1pm – 10pm 8911 Sunset Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 360-1400Date: March 11, 2017 from 1pm – 10pm Rock & Reilly’s Irish Pub is gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day, a week before the holiday, with the Sixth Annual St. Paddy’s Block Party. The fun kicks off in the lot behind the Sunset Strip pub, with live music and DJs, photo booths, games, tattoos, face painting and more. Food options include Reilly’s Famous shamrock pretzel stand and dough pizza, while eight full bars with 100 kegs of green beer to please all daytime revelers. Pre-sale tickets are available for $25 and same day tickets will be available at the door for $40, with a portion of this year’s proceeds will go to charity.





Date: March 17, 2017 from 6am – 2am 613 S Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90017(213) 629-2353Date: March 17, 2017 from 6am – 2am Casey’s Irish Pub will host the 44th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival on Friday, March 17 in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, with new extended hours from 6am-2am. The Street Festival is from 11am-1am and will feature live DJ performances, festive drink options and delicious food, including traditional Irish fare from Casey’s Irish Pub and pizza from Pellicola Pizzeria. Completely open to the public, this 21+ Street Festival will feature 450 kegs of beer, 1,200 bottles of Jameson and 30+ bartenders. Admission to Casey’s and the Street Festival is free before 330pm, while after 3:30pm, admission is $20 and gets you into both the festival and Casey’s Irish Pub.





Redondo Beach 4th Annual Redondo St. Patrick’s Day 5K

www.redondostpatricksday5k.com

Date: March 12, 2017 613 S Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90017(213) 629-2353Date: March 12, 2017 Strap on your shoes and get ready to participate in this St. Patrick’s Day tradition. Redondo Beach’s annual 5k run/walk is a staple in the community, and will be followed up by a a Leprechaun Dash. The main race begins at 8am, while the Leprechaun Dash begins at 9:30am. Both races will commence at the intersection of Catalina and Elena Avenues.





Saint Patrick’s Day Hollywood Pub Crawl

Date: March 17, 2017 Various Hollywood BarsDate: March 17, 2017 For some people, when it comes to St. Patrick’s Day, the fact that it falls on a work day is irrelevant. It’s a holiday to celebrate no matter what. Besides, that’s what sick days are for? So, if you plan on calling out with a 24-hour “flu,” you better make the most of it. Hollywood will be throwing its annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl again this year on March 17. 10 bars will be participating including St Felix / Powder Room, The Rusty Mullet, Jameson’s, Project L.A., Tinhorn, Big Wangs, Pig N’ Whistle and many others. DJ’s, drink and food specials, and a leprechaun photo booth will be on hand as well!





Rockin’ Shamrock 5k, 10k, Half Marathon

Date: March 14, 2017 at 6:30am There are other ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day that doesn't involve shots of Irish Whiskey. The Rockin' Shamrock running event is a great way to show your Irish spirit and endurance. It's fun yet timed race and all running levels are welcome. The course is easy to follow but it is open so non-event runners/pedestrians/cyclists will be present. All runners will get a finisher's medal and a goodie bag. They will also have plenty of boxes of free stuff laying out that people are allowed to take from, along with the usual bananas, water, etc. Visit www.active.com for start times and more information.


