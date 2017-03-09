Celebrate National Meatball Day At These Top O.C. Restaurants!

Meatball sandwiches can be found all over the country. With an obvious Italian influence, no one is quite sure how these popular sandwiches came to be, but their popularity has definitely blossomed, making them one of the most recognizable sandwiches out there. Typically, ingredients include meatballs (obviously!) prepared with various herbs or spices, mozzarella or Parmesan cheese and a tomato-based sauce—all on a baguette or a similar type of bread. Read on to find out where you can find some of the best meatball sandwiches in OC.





Sessions West Coast Deli

2823 Newport Boulevard

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 220-9001

Located in Newport Beach, Sessions West Coast Deli serves a variety of gourmet sandwiches as well as soups, salads and sauces that are crafted on-site each day. With made-to-order dishes and sides, you'll surely find something you enjoy, but their unique meatball sandwich is especially great. Baked on fresh ciabatta bread, their hot sandwich sub contains meatballs made of blended pork and beef. Add in some smoked provolone with locally grown baby arugula, cherry peppers and you'll be thrilled with the savory flavor. The sandwich, known as the Baller, also features tasty housemade marinara sauce and a basil aioli. Grab a mixed greens salad or the soup of the week to enjoy on the side.



Gina Maria’s Pizzeria

1525 North Placentia Avenue

Placentia, CA 92870

(714) 996-7371

You'll feel right at home at Gina Maria's Pizzeria, a small family-oriented spot in Placentia. With an emphasis on freshness, everything at this Italian eatery is made fresh daily. They emphasize their commitment by crafting housemade sauces using their own unique blend of spices and their own pizza dough as well. Their meatball sub, which can be ordered as a small six-inch sandwich or a large foot-long sandwich, is a hit. The bread itself is white bread and the meatballs, which are also made on-site, are 100% ground beef. They are seasoned with their special blend of spices and drizzled in the house meat sauce, which adds even more flavor. Mozzarella cheese and bell peppers are then placed on top before the sandwiches are baked in the oven, giving the bread a tasty crunch. For even more flavor, try the similar meatball and sausage sandwich, or order up a pasta dishes with meatballs. The restaurant offers lasagna, ravioli and spaghetti with meatballs!



Zito’s Pizza

156 North Glassell Street

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 771-2222

The meatball sandwich at Zito's Pizza is pretty standard as far as ingredients go, but it still packs a big, flavorful punch. The meatballs are topped with housemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. The ingredients are placed atop a fresh 10" French roll rather than Italian bread, which is an great touch. With a recipe that has been handed down across generations, these traditional Italian flavors are unique and one of a kind. In addition to their meatball sandwich, Zito's offers a selection of meals—from pizza and pasta to cold sandwiches, calzones, chicken wings and salads. There are several Zito's Pizzas locations in Orange County including three in Orange and one in Anaheim Hills.





Claro’s Italian Market

1095 East Main Street

Tustin, CA 92780

(714) 832-3081

With six different locations around Southern California, you can grab a Claro's meatball sub in many different areas—but the Tustin location is the only one in the OC. For over 60 years, this chain has been providing Italian grocery and hot food services, importing quite a bit of their products all the way from Italy. The family-run business offers a selection of hot and cold sandwiches on top of their retail items, of which their meatball sandwich is one of the best. Served with housemade marinara sauce and homemade meatballs, the sub is sure to thrill taste buds. It also includes two types of cheese: provolone and mozzarella. Shoppers can also get their meatballs in marinara sauce dish as well as a pound of meatballs and some Italian bread to recreate the sandwich at home.





Craftsman Wood Fired Pizza

148 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Placentia, CA 92870

(714) 579-1777

Owned by a couple named Joe and Jenner Rasic, Craftsman Wood Fired Pizza is known for its delicious pizza. But, on top of that, they have a selection of craft beers and wines, aiming to provide perfect pairings of food and drink. In addition to pizza and libations, the couple has perfected another thing: their meatball sandwich. Known as the Meatball & Provolone Sandwich, one unique aspect is the use of Italian bread called rosemary francese. This is essentially the Italian version of a French baguette. On the bread sits seasoned meatballs, cooked to be juicy when you bite into them and flavorful with a tangy marinara sauce. After melting provolone cheese on top and adding grilled onions, the sandwich is complete.





Submarina California Subs

5373 Katella Avenue

Los Alamitos, CA 92626

(714) 761-1015

With a passion for sub sandwiches, it's no surprise that Submarina California Subs has a great meatball sandwich. The meatball sub comes in three different sizes—six-inch, nine-inch and foot-long—on bread that is baked fresh each day. After choosing which size you want, you'll also need to choose your bread. Submarina offers French, wheat or squaw bread. Every meatball sandwich comes with meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone and Parmesan cheese, but customers are invited to add additional toppings, including veggies like onions, olives, bell peppers and pepperoncini. The melted cheese makes these warm sandwiches filling and the toppings make it easy to switch up the flavor.





Cortina’s Italian Market and Pizzeria

2175 West Orange Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92804

(714) 535-1948

The family owned restaurant has been around since the 1960s, when two brothers opened the doors, making service their highest priority. Since then, it has become a favorite spot for locals to enjoy pizza, pasta and fresh salads prepared from quality produce. But, Cortina's Italian Market also offers a variety of sandwiches, including specialty roast beef, eggplant parmigiano and a meatball sandwich. Their hot Meatballs with Cheese sandwich, served with melted cheese on top, is a favorite among locals and considered one of the best sandwiches in OC. With everything made in-house, it's definitely worth a try! While many stop in for pizza, the sandwich selection is pretty impressive, especially considering how rare hot sandwiches seem to be these days.





Lucci’s Deli

8911 Adams Avenue

Huntington Beach, CA 92646

(714) 968-4466

Huntington Beach's Lucci's Deli isn't simply a deli—it is also home to a bakery, a market and a sit-down restaurant. With so much to offer, you can shop, eat or grab dessert at the deli, which keeps their focus on family and Italian tradition. But, with an Italian specialty, they definitely know how to make great meatball subs. It is served, of course, as a hot sandwich, stuffed with five meatballs along with a red sauce and provolone cheese. The deli can also add Italian sausage, resulting in another version of the fan favorite meatball sub. In addition, Lucci's offers a similar meal in the form of meatball sliders, also filled with meatballs, red sauce and provolone.


